Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after break-in at home | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday’s match against West Ham after his wife and children were forced to hide during a “traumatic” break-in at their home while he was playing in midweek.

The Swedish defender’s wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, posted on social media that the burglary had taken place during United’s 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

“I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house,” she said on Instagram.

“We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids.

“We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families.”

United said they were supporting Lindelof and urged anyone with information to give details to the police.

“His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken,” the club said in a statement.

“This was a distressing experience for them, and for…