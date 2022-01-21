Nigeria records 18,000 cases of COVID-19 from inbound travellers





Over 18,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded from inbound travellers to Nigeria as of 16th January 2022. Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Ifedayo Adetifa who disclosed this yesterday in a statement entitled, “Update in the use of Nigerian International Travel Portal” explained that the decision to make repeat tests […]

