





Nollywood actor Muyideen Oladapo has set his sight on more academic achievements after bagging his Master’s degree from the University of Lagos. Popularly known as Lala in the Yoruba film circle, Oladapo hardly cuts a bookish figure. But his desire for more education has been a life-long dream, he said. “I am not relenting because […]

The post Nollywood Actor Aims For 'Highest Level of Education' After Master's Degree appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper