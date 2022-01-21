Prepare for uprising worse than #EndSARS if you hike fuel price, Abdulsalami warns FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

• We need a leader capable of solving our problems – Atiku

• Don’t leave politics for politicians alone, Sultan urges Nigerians

• We don’t need an ethnic president in 2023, says NEF

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has warned that the soaring hardship in the country might result into another nationwide conflagration, worse than the 2020 #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

He cautioned the Federal Government against increasing pump price of fuel, saying a rise in petrol price now will push more Nigerians deeper into poverty.

Abdusalami, who ruled Nigeria between 1998 and 1999, said this, yesterday, at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme: ‘2023: The Politics, Economy and Security.’

While noting that the past three months had seen an improvement in economic growth rates and inflation, Abdulsalami, however, said the impact of these numbers on the lives and wellbeing of the ordinary Nigerian is suspect.

