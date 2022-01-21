Sudanese hold ‘day for martyrs’ after anti-coup protest deaths — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sudanese anti-coup protesters held a “day for the martyrs” Friday, gathering outside the homes of some of those killed in a bloody crackdown on demonstrations since an October military takeover.

In Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, dozens headed towards the home of John Kual, a 37-year-old electrician from South Sudan, some shouting “Power to the people”.

Friends said Kual had regularly attended demonstrations until he was shot in the chest on Wednesday while protesting against the security forces’ use of deadly violence.

Al-Tahami Khalifa, 60, who was among those at the procession that followed Friday Muslim prayers, called for an end to “an unjust and criminal regime”.

Marches also headed to the homes of other bereaved families across the capital, activists said.

Civil society groups had called for a day of solidarity with the families of 73 protesters killed since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a coup on October 25 that derailed the country’s fragile…