Fiokee… From Star Quest To Master Guitarist — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinonso Ihekire 22 January 2022 |

3:21 am If the inventors of the guitar – from Antonio Jurado, to Christian Martin, George Beauchamp, among others – were alive today, they would be brimming with smiles

If the inventors of the guitar – from Antonio Jurado, to Christian Martin, George Beauchamp, among others – were alive today, they would be brimming with smiles, having listened to the just-released debut from Africa’s most enchanting contemporary guitarist, Fiokee.

Dubbed MAN, the 14-track album from Fiokee, real name, Ifiok Effianga, is a mesmerising piece that pins its position in history as the first compilation sound piece from an African guitarist with other artistes.



With over two decades of experience in the African…