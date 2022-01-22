Fiokee… From Star Quest To Master Guitarist — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinonso Ihekire
22 January 2022 |
3:21 am
If the inventors of the guitar – from Antonio Jurado, to Christian Martin, George Beauchamp, among others – were alive today, they would be brimming with smiles, having listened to the just-released debut from Africa’s most enchanting contemporary guitarist, Fiokee.
Dubbed MAN, the 14-track album from Fiokee, real name, Ifiok Effianga, is a mesmerising piece that pins its position in history as the first compilation sound piece from an African guitarist with other artistes.
With over two decades of experience in the African…
Source: Guardian Newspaper