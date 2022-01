Three teachers, the headmaster and a deputy head were kidnapped from a Cameroonian high school by armed men in one of two English-speaking regions plagued by an armed conflict between separatists and soldiers, a teachers’ union told AFP on Friday. “An armed group burst into the Weh bilingual high school on Tuesday and kidnapped five […]

The post Five kidnapped from Cameroon school appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper