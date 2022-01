Two Canadians died and a third was wounded Friday in a gun battle in the Mexican vacation resort of Cancun, authorities said. The fight broke out at the Xcaret hotel complex when a Canadian man opened fire at three compatriots. Mexican officials quoted Canadian authorities as saying the people involved in the gun fight — […]

The post Two Canadians killed in gun fight at Mexican resort appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper