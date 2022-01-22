Xavi maintains tough Barcelona stance on Dembele | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday the club would not soften their stance on Ousmane Dembele’s contract situation, despite the Frenchman’s angry riposte on social media on Thursday.

Dembele wrote he would not “give in to blackmail” after Xavi left him out of his squad to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, following a breakdown in talks over a new deal.

The winger’s contract expires in the summer, when he will be able to leave Barcelona for free.

The club’s director of football Mateu Alemany said on Thursday morning “it seems obvious to us that the player does not want to continue at Barcelona” and “therefore we hope that a transfer will take place before January 31”.

“Dembele’s situation hasn’t changed. He knows what the options are and he has to decide,” Xavi said in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game away at Alaves.

“There is no alternative. There are still days left (in the transfer…