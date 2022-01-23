Buhari in video conference with Super Eagles, charges them to fly | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday gave a pep talk to the Super Eagles, ahead of their second-round match against Tunisia tonight in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Speaking via video conference from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the president spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, rtd Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin.

While mentioning two of the player, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, by name, Buhar urged the Super Eagles to continue making Nigerians happy, not only by winning the second-round match but to eventually lift the trophy.

He said: ”You’ve been doing Nigeria…