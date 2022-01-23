Cleric prays no life will be lost in Ekiti — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A cleric, Mr Gabriel Adarabioyo, has prayed that no life will be lost during the forthcoming governorship primaries by the various political parties in Ekiti.

Adarabioyo, the pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Ekiti Province seven, called on residents to pray so that the forthcoming gubernatorial election can be one of the most peaceful elections in the state.

The cleric made the call at the Sunday service held at Jesus Embassy, Basiri, Ado-Ekiti, the headquarters of the RCCG province seven.

Adarabioyo, who tagged his sermon: “Fresh Air, Divine Visitation”, specially called on God Almighty to blow a fresh air into Ekiti by choosing a man of His own heart for the people of the state.

He urged the Christian faithful, especially members of his church, to intercede on behalf of Ekiti so that whoever emerges as the next governor will be in everyone’s favour.

He cited Genesis, chapter 21, verse 1-5, saying God divinely visited Abraham and…