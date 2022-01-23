Firm sues Minister, FCTA, others for breaching Abuja masterplan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jedidiah International Limited has instituted a legal action against Danu Investment Ltd., the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Bello, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, for allegedly allocating a recreation park/green area for the construction of a filling station.

The company is seeking an order of the court directing the minister and the FCDA to adhere to the Abuja Master Plan, and to protect the area designated as green areas in the masterplan from being used for another purpose.

In an originating summons filed by its lawyer, Emmanuel Adedeji of Adedeji Harwood and Co, the claimant is seeking a declaration that the allocation of the recreation park known as Park No 1193, Cadastral Zone A01, Garki, Abuja, is in breach of Regulation 8 of the FCT Land Use Regulation, 2004, CAP L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, FCT Change of Land Use and Residential Density Regulations, 2007, and is…