Governor Okowa has taken Delta to new heights, says top aide Kevin Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kevin Olu, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that his principal has taken Delta state to new heights of development in all sectors and indices for measuring human and societal strides.

Olu, who has been in the corridors of power for over eight years now and has closely worked with other past governors of the ‘Big Heart’ state, is without any equivocation eminently qualified to comment on issues that concern Delta State.

Not one given to flattery given his strong conviction for fairness and justice, Olu, who has vast interest in marine vessels and equipment business, said Governor Okowa has helped in taking Delta to a state of economic sustainability.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Asaba, Olu said: “His Excellency, Governor Okowa, has changed the narrative in Delta State. He has transformed the face of the state for the best. He has consolidated on what other past governors have done. He is a great leader and has really made our…