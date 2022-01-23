Nigeria, Ghana to renew rivalry in Qatar 2022 play-off | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ghana Can’t Beat Us To World Cup Ticket, Says Iwobi

The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana will once again be rekindled, following the World Cup play-off draw held in Douala, Cameroun yesterday. The pairing will see the two neigbouring African football giants slug it out for a ticket to Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The first leg will hold on March 24 in Ghana while Nigeria hosts the return leg on March 29. Other pairings for the final round of African qualifying draw include Egypt versus Senegal, DR Congo against Morocco, Cameroun taking on Algeria and Mali in a duel against Tunisia.

Togolese international, Emmanuel Adebayor, a draw assistant, said, “The draw is beautiful. Ten countries, 10 big countries from the continent, it’s going to be interesting and they have to know one thing: they are going out there to represent the continent.

“I’m seeing Nigeria against Ghana. It’s going to be very difficult. There is a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria. There is a lot of Nigerians in…