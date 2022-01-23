No going back to partisan politics, Obasanjo insists | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Buhari’s Clueless Regime Has Mortgaged Nigeria’s Future With Indebtedness — Ayu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, foreclosed any chance of returning to partisan politics, insisting that no amount of persuasion would make him rescind his decision, which is final.

Obasanjo who said that he had left party politics for good, however, noted that he would continue to contribute his quota to the country’s development as an elder statesman.

The former President stated this against the backdrop of various attempts by founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to woo him back into politics.

Obasanjo reiterated his stand when members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, led by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, paid him a visit at his Abeokuta, Ogun State residence.

The team arrived the Pent House, located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, at about 12:25pm and went into a closed-door…