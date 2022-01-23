Truck falls on passenger bus, kills driver in Ogun | The Guardian Nigeria News

A passenger bus driver lost his life on Sunday evening when a truck fell on the bus at Toll Gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Ahmed Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident occurred at 5.20 p.m.

Umar said that the truck with registration number LND 634 YE, coming from Lagos and heading toward Sango-Ota, fell on the yellow passenger bus marked FST 744 YD.

The sector commander said that a male driver, who was the only occupant of the bus, died instantly.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ifo,” he said.

He said that the two vehicles had been towed away from the road to ease traffic.

Umar attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

He warned motorists to desist from dangerous driving to save lives.

He commiserated with the family of the victim.