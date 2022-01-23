Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea kept alive their faint Premier League title hopes as Hakim Ziyech’s superb strike inspired a crucial 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Ziyech broke the deadlock with his dazzling long-range curler early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva’s header killed off Tottenham, who were furious that Harry Kane had a first half goal ruled out for a foul.

Third-placed Chelsea are now 10 points behind leaders Manchester City after ending a damaging run of four league games without a victory.

Chelsea had beaten Tottenham three times already this season without conceding a goal, including knocking their London rivals out of the League Cup semi-finals.

Failing to do so for a fourth time would have been a hammer blow to the Blues’ bid to reel in City.

Chelsea won’t play again in the league until mid-February due to the winter break and their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup.

But, for the first time since December 26 at Aston Villa, Thomas Tuchel’s side…