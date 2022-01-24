Facility managers may raise service charges as energy bills skyrocket in estates | The Guardian Nigeria News

These are not the best of times for facility managers as increasing energy prices have shot up maintenance cost of estates in the country.

The rising cost, which is due to increase in price of diesel from the pre -December rate of between N250 – 300 per litre and over N350 per litre in the open markets is now overwhelming many property managers.

With the proposed increase of fuel to N403 by March, hard times seem ahead for most facility managers, as consumers often have very little control over the services they receive, and limited ability to challenge agents when they do not have the quality they expect or deserve. Tenants and leaseholders can be exploited and subjected to exorbitant charges.

Power is one of the major problems small, medium and large corporations face in Nigeria. It is a major constraint on ease of doing business in Nigeria with about $12 billion spent yearly by businesses and individuals on generators.

In some of the estates in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port…