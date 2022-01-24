Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gabon coach Patrice Neveu admitted his team struggled to make up for losing star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties by Burkina Faso in the last 16 on Sunday.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang and influential midfielder Mario Lemina of French side Nice both left Cameroon to return to their clubs last Monday, with Neveu saying at the time it was to allow both players to continue their recovery from Covid-19 infections.

Neither played a minute at the tournament but Gabon still made it through their group and took Burkina Faso to extra time and then penalties despite being reduced to 10 men midway through the second half in Limbe.

“If you take out two top-level international-class players, one of whom has been the top scorer in Germany, in England and in France, then inevitably you lose assets,” veteran Frenchman Neveu said.

Aubameyang and Lemina tested positive just four days before Gabon’s opening game…