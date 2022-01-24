Senegalese government recognises poll defeat in key cities | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senegal’s ruling coalition on Monday acknowledged defeat in two local polls seen as a key test of support ahead of an eagerly-awaited general election.

President Macky Sall’s alliance said it had lost the capital Dakar and the country’s largest southern city, Ziguinchor, in Sunday’s mayoral and local ballots.

The vote, seen as a litmus test for Sall, were the first in his West African country since deadly riots last year over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

“Overall, the national trend shows our coalition winning easily in several regional capitals,” the ruling Bennoo Bokk Yaakaar alliance said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“But our bid to take Dakar and Ziguinchor has not been conclusive.”

Final results have not yet been declared but the mayoral vote in Ziguinchor, capital of Casamance, appears to have been won by Sonko.

Sonko is seen as one of the main contenders to replace 60-year-old Sall in the forthcoming 2024 presidential…