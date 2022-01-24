Super Eagles hold final training ahead of Tunisia clash — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Super Eagles on Saturday had their final training session for the knockout game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training took place at the annex pitch of the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The training was quite intense with the players involved in last-minute drills ahead of the win-or-burst crunch encounter.

NAN) also reports that Sunday’s AFCON Round of 16 clashes between Nigeria and Tunisia will take place at the main pitch of Stade Roumdé Adjia, in Garoua, Cameroon from 8 p.m.

During the training which started at 8 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, 20 minutes, all 27 players in the squad took part.

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen supervised the session along with assistant coaches Salisu Yusuf, Paul Aigbogun, Joseph Yobo, Terry…