Business and Bitcoin- Vital Things to Know | The Guardian Nigeria News

As a business owner, you’ve probably heard about Bitcoin. Maybe you even take Bitcoin payments in your company. However, you may still want to know more about business and Bitcoin. As the leading digital currency, Bitcoin has made headlines for several reasons. And some of these reasons are not good. Nevertheless, Bitcoin’s popularity, acceptance, and usage are growing globally.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a cryptographic or digital currency. It’s a virtual currency with no regulation by a centralized authority like a bank or a government. Satoshi Nakamoto created this cryptographic currency to facilitate digital transactions without centralized management.

Bitcoin doesn’t have an intrinsic value and relies on a distributed trust system. Ideally, this virtual currency doesn’t depend on tangible or physical goods, governments or banks underwriting, or a regulatory framework. Instead, Bitcoin uses the blockchain to record all transactions on a distributed public ledger.