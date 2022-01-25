Cardi B Awarded $1.25million in Defamation Lawsuit — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 25 January 2022 |

The jury awarded the Bodak Yellow singer $1.25million in damages after a trial in federal court in Georgia.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, a courtroom observer revealed that the Grammy-award winning star was…