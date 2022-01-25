Eguavoen set to hand over to Poseiro, denies resignation rumours — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has started the process of handing over to incoming technical adviser, Jose Poseiro.

Nigeria’s exit from the ongoing Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 0-1 to Tunisia in the round of 16, according to sources, has dashed Eguavoen’s hopes of keeping the job permanently.

Speaking after Sunday’s loss to Tunisia, Eguavoen announced that he would return to his job as Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Technical Director, adding that he would leave the decision of who becomes the coach of the team to the Federation.

He said: “I am the interim coach and Technical Director of the NFF, I will go back to my position and allow the Federation make a decision on the way forward.”



In 2006, Eguavoen took the team to the semifinal of the tournament in Egypt after beating the same Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on penalties in the quarterfinals.



Speaking with The Guardian yesterday at Hotel Le Ribador, shortly before the team…