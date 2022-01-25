Italy’s presidential vote inconclusive after round two | The Guardian Nigeria News

A second round of voting for Italy’s new president failed to produce a winner on Tuesday, prolonging the uncertainty over the future of Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his government.

More than half of the almost 1,000 MPs, senators and regional representatives who voted left their papers blank for a second day, reflecting the lack of agreement on a candidate among the main parties.

A third round of voting will now be held Wednesday morning, although no breakthrough is expected until Thursday.

From the fourth round onwards, the threshold for victory falls from a two-thirds majority to an absolute majority.

Italy’s presidency is a largely ceremonial role but the contest this year has high stakes, as Draghi is tipped for the job.

His move would unsettle the fragile coalition, risk snap elections and potentially derail reforms required for billions of euros in EU recovery funds.

However, the presidential vote is notoriously hard to predict, with secret ballots, backroom deals and…