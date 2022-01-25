Nigeria ranks five places worse on 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index





Nigeria has dropped five places in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) index, according to Transparency International (TI). Nigeria scored 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 index. Nigeria’s current 154 ranking out of 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index is a drop of 149 in the 2020 index. In the Corruption […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper