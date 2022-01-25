Nile University of Nigeria boosts career prospects of postgraduate students through provision of effective networking opportunities  | The Guardian Nigeria News

There are many benefits of getting a postgraduate degree in Nigeria. From enhancing employability to achieving career growth, the pursuit of postgraduate education is a fruitful endeavour.

However, in Nigeria, public awareness of the impact of a postgraduate degree on employability and career growth is often limited to the effects of academic factors like curriculum, quality of lecturers, amongst others, on the students’ career prospects. Consequently, institutions that offer postgraduate degrees focus their efforts solely on enhancing their academic offerings to students. Nile University of Nigeria is an exception to this trend.

In addition to providing its postgraduate students with a high-quality academic experience, Nile University strategically attracts a professionally diverse postgraduate student population, offering its students an opportunity to enhance their professional networks and access valuable career opportunities, amongst other benefits.

It is common…