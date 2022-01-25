





Owners of Olashore International School (OIS), a private boarding secondary school in Iloko-Ijesha, Osun State, have set up a panel to look into an alleged sexual assault claim by an ex-student Obiamaka Azubuike. Azubuike was a student of the school between 2004 and 2008. In a letter she published on social media in December 2021, […]

The post Olashore International School sets up panel to investigate allegations of sexual assault appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper