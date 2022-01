Gospel singer Sammy Okposo has publicly admitted to cheating on his wife and issued a public apology in that regard. The 51-year old singer taking to Instagram admitted to cheating on his wife during his trip to the United States. The Wellu Wellu singer in his statement revealed that he had entered into an intimate relationship […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper