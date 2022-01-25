Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI Arrest On The Tonight Show’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
11


By Oreoritse Tariemi

25 January 2022  
1:03 pm

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has addressed her DUI arrest for the first time.  Appearing via video chat on The Tonight Show, Haddish briefly narrated her arrest on suspicion of DUI in Georgia on Jan. 14. Fallon had asked Haddish if she would like to discuss the incident, to which she jokingly replied: “I can say this, Jimmy……

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock (9049606hz)<br />Tiffany Haddish<br />‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ special event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has addressed her DUI arrest for the first time. 

Appearing via video chat on The Tonight Show, Haddish briefly narrated her arrest on suspicion of DUI in Georgia on Jan. 14.

Fallon had asked…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

