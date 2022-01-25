Why South East should wait for another five years, by Atiku Committee | The Guardian Nigeria News

As group woos Buhari to support Igbo presidency

Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Technical Committee, Raymond Dokpesi, yesterday, said the South-East should wait for another five years till 2027 to produce the president of Nigeria.

He argued that waiting till 2027 would afford the North the opportunity to complete former President Umaru Musa Y’Ardua’s tenure, who died in office and was succeeded by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dokpesi stated this in Umuahia at the Abia State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), when he and members of the committee met party members to solicit support for Atiku’s 2023 presidential bid.

He said Atiku would serve only one term of four years from 2023, during which he would right the many wrongs in the country.

Dokpesi, who described President Muhammadu Buhari administration as a complete failure, said: “Nigeria is bleeding and on the brink of collapse. Although the South East is entitled to produce the…