Buni denies zoning of APC national offices | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has denied media reports saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned its national offices ahead of the February 26 convention.

Buni, also the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, said on Wednesday that the party did not zone any national office.

The denial, as contained in a statement by the governor’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, noted that the publication was false, baseless and unfounded.

Mohammed stated that “his excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and it has nothing to do with him.

“The chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination and has nothing to do with the…