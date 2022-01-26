Ekiti: Police warn against breach of peace as Gov Emmanuel heads PDP primary committee | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Aspirants jostle for delegates • PDP nullifies Ekiti ward delegate congresses

• To conduct primary with statutory/automatic delegates

Eleven aspirants vying for the governorship of Ekiti State on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, made frantic efforts to woo delegates for today’s primary election of the party scheduled to hold at Eagle Hall, Ado Ekiti.

It was gathered last night that some of the aspirants have agreed to step down at the venue of the primary for former governor Segun Oni and Bisi Kolawole, who is being backed by former governor Ayodele Fayose.

The party had, on Monday night, nullified the ward delegate congresses it conducted in the state on January 15 over perceived irregularities. The party also disclosed that it would use the statutory/automatic delegate list to conduct its governorship primary.

This was part of the resolutions reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over Ekiti election.

Following the…