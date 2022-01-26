How Bitcoin technology will change future business  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bitcoin and its underlying technology can take businesses into the untapped regions of the world. Today, media headlines highlight blockchain technology and investments around it. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have dominated the news headlines due to their remarkable performance over the years. Despite being highly volatile, Bitcoin has continued to increase its value.

Currently, entrepreneurs and business leaders have a growing consensus regarding the future of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Ideally, most entrepreneurs and business leaders believe that blockchain technology will have more applications apart from cryptocurrencies. This technology could revolutionize every aspect of modern businesses, from operations to accounting, and the evidence of this revolution is already here.

What is Bitcoin Technology?

Blockchain is the technology that underlies Bitcoin. It’s a list of entries or an electronically distributed ledger. Perhaps, you can think about it as a stock ledger…