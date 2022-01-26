I paid N40million for kidnappers to release my mother – former Kano Assembly speaker | The Guardian Nigeria News

The mother of former speaker of Kano state House of Assembly Hajiya Zainab Danja who was kidnapped at gunpoint has regained her freedom.

Hajiya Danja, who was abducted at her family house at Gezawa town, Gezawa local government area of Kano on 12th of January 2022, was released early Tuesday after payment of N40 million ransom to the abductors.

Confirming the release of his mother to journalists on Tuesday, the former Speaker and present minority leader of the Assembly Isiyaku Ali Danja gave glory to the Almighty that his aged mother returned alive.

Although the strong Kwankwasiyya loyalist was not categorical whether the family involve security operatives in the search and eventual release of Hajiya Danja, he, however, disclosed that he paid the abductors the sum of N40m ransom.

The Kano legislator revealed that after the settlement, the kidnappers dumped his mother in a village at a local government in Jigawa state where the family went to pick her up.

The minority…