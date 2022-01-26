IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Insists inflation, monetary tightening threat to stability

•MPC downplays inflation concern, retains MPR at 11.5%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast on Nigeria’s output growth this year to 2.7 per cent, from 2.6 per cent projected in October.

The new projection is contained in its January World Economic Outlook Update released yesterday. It kept the 2021 full-year gross domestic product (GDP) unchanged at three per cent.

Nigeria is expected to see an average growth of 2.7 per cent through 2023 amid concerns over sluggish COVID-19 vaccination, inflation pressure and “limited fiscal space”.

The IMF is rather more bullish on Nigeria’s growth prospect than the World Bank, which maintains an estimated growth rate of 2.5 per cent for the world. The Bretton Woods institution’s forecasts are more conservative than the 4.2 per cent growth estimate captured in the 2022 budget.

Nigeria’s growth estimate for 2022 is one percentage point less than…