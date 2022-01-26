Interpol bust cyber crime syndicates, arrests 12 suspects | The Guardian Nigeria News

The INTERPOL Cybercrime Unit NCB Abuja has arrested 12 alleged members of a prolific Cybercrime network as part of a Nigeria Police Operation coordinated with the INTERPOL.

The suspects were said to be members of ‘Silver Terrier’, a network known for business E-mail compromise (BEC) scams, which have defrauded thousands of companies globally.

Their arrest was sequel to an intelligence-led operation, The Guardian gathered.

The ten days operation, which took place between December 13 to 22, 2021, where the INTERPOL Cybercrime Officers NCB Abuja simultaneously carried out the Operations in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos Island, in Lagos State and Asaba in Delta State, arrested targeted suspects identified, ahead of time with intelligence provided by the INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate in Singapore.

“Field operations were preceded by an intelligence exchange and analysis phase, where the Cybercrime Unit of the NCB Abuja used INTERPOL’S secure global communication…