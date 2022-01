Jihadist attacks in northern Ivory Coast have ramped up hostility towards the Fulani, a mainly Muslim ethnic group that some accuse of providing the bulk of the raiders. Friction and suspicion are almost palpable in Kafolo, a small town near the border with Burkina Faso where jihadists have struck twice in less than 18 months, […]

The post Jihadist threat stirs anti-Fulani hostility in Ivory Coast appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper