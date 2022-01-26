



Lagos State Government on Tuesday suspended the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the Idumota area of Lagos Island following the deadly clash recorded in the area. Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, announced their suspension. The suspension was announced after the arrest of two of its […]

The post Lagos suspends NURTW operations in Idumota appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper