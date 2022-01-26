Miyetti Allah refutes claims of endorsing Tinubu for president | The Guardian Nigeria News

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has debunked reports that it has endorsed former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu for president.

The secretary-general of the association Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma said in a statement on Wednesday that members of the association who endorsed Tinubu did so as individuals.

“We want to make it clear that the association has not endorsed any candidate,” Ngelzarma said.

“Those who endorsed Tinubu are doing so as individuals, as MACBAN should not in any way be dragged into the politics of endorsement at this stage.”

Tinubu is one of a few members of the ruling All Progressives Congress that have shown interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The APC chief has not made a formal declaration but he told journalists earlier in the month that he has informed the president of his ambition.

“I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still…