Police declare 21 persons wanted over abduction of traditional ruler, killing of 2 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Anambra has declared 21 persons wanted over their alleged involvement in the killing of two indigenes of Ogwuaniocha in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Awka, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, also accused the persons of complicity in the disappearance of Igwe Oliver Nnaji, the traditional ruler of Ogwuaniocha.

He identified the two deceased as Chief Anthony Nwanasor and Mr Ikenna Ugochukwu .

The police spokesman said that the 21 suspects were declared wanted following police investigations into the death of the two members of the community and the abduction of the traditional ruler.

The statement reads: “The Police in Anambra wishes to declare below persons `WANTED’ in the ongoing investigation of the alleged murder of the deceased and the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwuaniocha community.

“Therefore, the command urges the general public to report to the nearest Police…