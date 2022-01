British police said Wednesday they were holding two more men in connection with an armed hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue by a man from northwest England. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, was shot dead by the FBI after a 10-hour siege in the small town of Colleyville in mid-January. His four hostages, including […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper