Bybit Completes Integration of Arbitrum | The Guardian Nigeria News

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2022 - Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has completed the integration of the Arbitrum mainnet. With this integration, Bybit users can now deposit and withdraw Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the Arbitrum network from Jan. 27 onwards.

What is Arbitrum?

Arbitrum is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution and one of the first optimistic rollups that seek to relieve congestion on the Ethereum mainnet. Arbitrum makes transactions on Ethereum cheaper by performing operations off-chain and posting the results to the mainnet to secure proof.

The Next Level of Trading: Bringing the Trifecta of Security, Scalability & Low Cost

Bybit users will enjoy trustless security rooted on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can ensure the correct results of a L2 like Arbitrum. They will also benefit from Arbitrum’s speed, low gas fees and rapid throughput.

Bybit has proven itself to be the…