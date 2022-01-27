Governors, Labour kick as NNPC presents N3tr subsidy bill to FEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

• NGF, Labour leaders seek forensic probe of NNPC’s figures

• Allege fraud in consumption, distribution numbers

• Nigeria will pay price of more borrowings, Presidency confirms OPS concerns

The controversies surrounding continued payment of fuel subsidy may not have ended as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, yesterday, presented a bill of N3 trillion for deliberations at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, N3 trillion is the amount required to continue to subsidise petroleum products for the 18 months extension recently approved by the Presidency.

Ahmed, who broke the news to State House correspondents, explained that FEC considered the request so as to make additional funding provisions that will enable government meet incremental fuel subsidy payment in the 2022 budget.

According to her, only N443 billion is currently…