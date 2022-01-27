Kobe And Gigi Bryant Statue Erected At Crash Site On Death Anniversary





NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant have been honoured on the second anniversary of their death by a bronze sculpture temporarily erected at the helicopter crash site where they died. The bronze statue created by Dan Medina depicts Kobe and Gigi wearing basketball uniforms, staring at each other lovingly as Gigi […]

