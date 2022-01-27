





Most of its history and culture is lost as the world progresses through modernisation and migration. However, all hope is not lost as certain cultures have found ways to protect their history through oral traditions, written accounts and cultural practices handed down through generations, one of such being Otjize, the red miracle paste of the […]

The post Otjize: The Red Beauty Miracle Of The Himba People appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper