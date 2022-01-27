





Rotary Club of Lagos has donated a block of four classrooms, a borehole, and computerised library to a Lagos community school, Lafiaji Senior High School in Lafiaji, Lagos Island area. Handing over the facilities to the management and staff of the school, the President of the club, Wale Agbeyangi, explained that the projects were informed […]

The post Rotary Club donates classrooms, borehole, library to Lagos community school appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper