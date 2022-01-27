Statue of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna erected at crash site | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Los Angeles sculptor on Wednesday marked the second anniversary of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s death with a statue on the site of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Dan Medina built the 160-pound statue of the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter and erected it over the site of the crash that killed them and seven other people the morning of January 26, 2020. The statue depicts Bryant, in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform, placing his hand on his daughter’s shoulder and Gianna holding a basketball.

Medina inscribed on the statue’s base the names of all nine people who died. He also inscribed the phrase “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

Medina told TMZ Sports that the statue was just a temporary tribute and said he planned to take it down by sundown. He did say, however, that he hopes the city will eventually allow him to put up a more permanent version of his art.

Kobe and Gianna were killed when their private helicopter crashed while they were…