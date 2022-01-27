Xiomara Castro becomes first woman president of Honduras | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leftist Xiomara Castro was sworn in Thursday as the first woman president of Honduras after seemingly resolving a rebellion in her own party that had challenged her authority.

“I promise to be faithful to the Republic, to comply with and enforce the Constitution and its laws,” 62-year-old Castro said at a ceremony attended by international dignitaries and her choice for Congress president, Luis Redondo.

Redondo had been at the center of a disruptive rivalry within Castro’s Libre party, which is in a majority alliance in Congress.

Factions of Libre split on who should be the legislature’s new president and held rival sittings in the past week.

Castro needs a loyal Congress to carry out her election promises to tackle corruption, crime and poverty.

Her election last November brought an end to 12 years of right-wing National Party (PN) rule that followed the ousting of her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya, in a 2009 coup d’etat.

“Twelve years of struggle, 12 years…