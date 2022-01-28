Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Appoints Board of Trustees – Four New Members Join Co-Chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates to Shape Foundation Governance and Increase Impact￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

In inaugural foundation annual letter, CEO Mark Suzman reflects on evolution of foundation’s governance and work to fight poverty, disease, and inequity globally

SEATTLE AND LONDON, 27 January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation appointed a board of trustees, with Strive Masiyiwa, Baroness Nemat (Minouche) Shafik, Thomas J. Tierney, and Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman joining co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates as members. The board members will work alongside Gates and French Gates, bringing independent and diverse perspectives to help strengthen the foundation’s governance.

Suzman announced the board members in the foundation’s inaugural annual letter. The letter highlights the foundation’s efforts to fight poverty and disease; its goal of creating a better, fairer world; and its commitment to listening to diverse perspectives and deepening engagement with partners and communities where its work is focused.

The…